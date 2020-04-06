pole position

As people flocked to Walmart on Friday afternoon before a shelter-in-place order took effect, an unidentified older couple in a Toyota Corolla with Smith County tags had a little trouble with a right turn — or they got inventive with a parking place in the crowded lot. Their car was propped up on a pole with what was believed to be a “No Parking” sign on it. (Photo from Celsee Jordan Facebook page)
