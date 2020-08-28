Nine members of the Jones County Underwater Search & Recovery Dive Team conducted training Wednesday in the Natatorium at the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. Dive team members practiced underwater search techniques and search patterns, and victim recovery using a weighted mannequin, following standard operational procedures. The Jones County Emergency Management Agency and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department jointly operate the dive team. “We train in order to be prepared for worst-case scenarios involving victims who may be trapped in a submerged vehicle or, sadly, who may have drowned,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are blessed to have a number of JCSD, Jones County EMA/EOC and volunteer scuba divers and support personnel on our team. These divers and support personnel are essential during emergency underwater water incidents and during underwater evidence searches.” (Photos by JCSD)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.