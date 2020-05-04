Joey Davis, owner of PROTEC Security LLC, donated 600 bottles (32-ounce size) of Powerade to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for use during special operations events, including SWAT deployments and training, search-and-rescue missions, severe weather responses and more. With another hot Mississippi summer on the way, the electrolyte-filled sports drink will help keep JCSD personnel properly hydrated during critical missions. Davis credited Corner Market in Ellisville and Hattiesburg Coca-Cola Bottling Company for helping make the donation possible. From left, JCSD Sgt. Brian Buxton, Davis and Ellisville Corner Market Store Director Joe White, who is also a reserve deputy for the JCSD. Sheriff Joe Berlin and the JCSD staff thanked Davis for the donation. (Photo submitted)
