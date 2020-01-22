Powers Fire & Rescue is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the department's fire station (1975 Highway 184, Powers).
Life-saving blood offers second chances and many tomorrows to those who depend on it.
Each year, nearly 5 million Americans need blood transfusions. Blood helps trauma and burn patients, premature infants, heart surgery patients, organ transplant recipients and those fighting cancer, among others. In emergencies, it’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.
Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to give back to your community. It takes about an hour — from the time you arrive to the time you leave — to complete a whole blood donation. Actual donation time is only about 10 minutes.
Eat a healthy, low-fat meal within two hours of your donation. The day before, eat a salty snack. When you donate blood, you lose about a gram of salt. Replacing it ahead of time helps keep your blood pressure normal. Drink 8 to 16 ounces of non-alcoholic beverages one hour before donating. Water and sports drinks are great choices.
Conducted by Vitalant, this blood drive will help provide desperately needed blood supplies in our area.
