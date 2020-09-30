Powers Fire & Rescue is hosting a blood drive by Vitalant from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Powers volunteer Fire department (1975 Highway 184).
“Blood supplies are critically low and plasma donations are needed as well,” said Assistant Chief Bo Burroughs. “We are encouraging donors to please schedule an appointment through Vitalant and then come to our fire station between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday and donate. You literally are giving the gift of life when you donate.”
Donors are urged to contact Vitalant to schedule an appointment time. All donors and Vitalant staff are required to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth. Donors may schedule an appointment online at www.bloodhero.com (Sponsor Code: Powers) or by calling 601-319-3320.
“We need you to be a hero for your community and come donate blood and/or plasma this Saturday,” Chief Joey Davis of Powers VFD said. “It is critical that blood supplies be available when an emergency need arises and you can help fill this blood supply gap.”
