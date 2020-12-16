Sergio “Louie” Morales received the 2020 Firefighter of the Year award from Powers Fire & Rescue. He attended every meeting, training session and work day, plus he responded to most of the fire and rescue calls the department was dispatched to during the year. Morales also keeps the department’s fleet of fire apparatus washed and fueled and he serves as the department's interpreter on calls involving Spanish-speaking people. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.