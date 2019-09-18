Volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders at Powers Volunteer Fire Department in Jones County were elated when they were notified on Friday, Sept. 13, that the all-volunteer fire department had been awarded a Fiscal Year 2018 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
What really made their “Full Moon Friday the 13th” even more joyous was that Robert and Liz Palmer, owners of Precision Quick Lube in Laurel, had just made a $5,000 donation less than two weeks earlier with the intent of providing the department funds to procure needed fire and rescue equipment. Little did they know that the $5,000 donation would turn out to be $1.52 more than the required grant matching amount of $4,998.48 and allow the department to immediately accept the $99,969.52 federal grant award.
As a result of the FEMA AFG grant award of $99,969.52 in federal funds and the matching $5,000.00 donation by the Palmers and Precision Quick Lube that Powers will use as the required match amount, Powers firefighters and emergency medical responders will be utilizing a total of $104,968.00 to procure the following:
• Firefighter I Training (NFPA 1001 Standard) for 16 volunteer firefighters;
• Firefighter II Training (NFPA 1001 Standard) for 20 volunteer firefighters;
• Digital pagers (26) capable of operating on the MSWIN system;
• Digital mobile radios (5) capable of operating on the MSWIN system;
• Digital portable radios (11) capable of operating on the MSWIN system.
Founded in 1988, Powers Volunteer Fire Department serves residents of the Powers Community in the Northeast Jones Fire District. The department provides automatic aid and mutual aid to Glade, M&M, Rustin and Sandersville VFDs in the NEJ Fire District as well as 13 other Jones County VFDs, Laurel Fire Department and Ellisville Fire Department, as needed.
Powers will offer open training slots for NEJ Fire District volunteer firefighters to attend the Firefighter I and Firefighter II training at no charge, which will enhance the ability of all five of the volunteer fire departments in the NEJ Fire District to perform firefighting and rescue duties.
