While practicing social distancing and wearing face masks, members of the MLK Community Development Corporation continue to work to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive.
The MLK CDC, which normally sponsors a series of activities in January, did not stop its work. The group encourages and educates residents about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and struggles.
But because of the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to make some adjustments to this year’s celebration.
Rev. Jerry James, chairman of the MLK CDC, said the group did not want the national holiday to pass without some type of recognition of Dr. King and his contributions to society.
“We continue to be concerned about the safety of the community while working to bring awareness and recognition of Dr. King’s life,” James said. “We are continuing to move forward and promote the young people of our community, while working through the many restrictions and CDC guidelines.”
The local group continued its legacy of prayer through its annual prayer service on the holiday that honors the great civil rights leader.
The scene inside Morning Star M.B. Church in Laurel was different from previous years, but organizers encouraged participants to wear masks, sit at least six feet apart and to avoid any direct contact with each other.
Prior to the pandemic, a crowd of supporters would gather to take part in the event. But this year, people were encouraged to view the service virtually by way of Zoom and Facebook.
Through it all, 12 area ministers and leaders came together on Monday, Jan. 18 to offer prayers to help the community and society as a whole.
Realizing that prayer was a strong component in MLK’s ministry and work, organizers said conducting the prayer service was important to the spiritual well-being of the community.
Participants included Evangelist Semella Walker, associate at Sweet Hope Baptist Church, who gave the global prayer; Rev. Jimmy Bunch, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, giving the prayer of faith; Rev. Robert Lewis, pastor of Church of the Harvest, gave the prayer of hope; Rev. Richard Ward, pastor of St. Elmo Baptist Church, gave the prayer of love; Dr. Toy Watts, superintendent of education for the Laurel School District, did the prayer for education; Rev. Joe L. Holloway, pastor of Koinonia M.B. Church, did the prayer of joy; Rev. Cory Watts, pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, did the prayer of justice; Lula Cooley, first lady of Providence Baptist Church and former Laurel city councilwoman, gave the prayer of peace; Rev. Jerry Cooley, associate minister at St. Elmo B.C., gave the prayer of happiness; Rev. Cornelius McDonald, pastor of John the Baptist Church, gave the prayer for health/healing; Rev. Jerry James, pastor of Solomon Chapel A.M.E. Church, gave the prayer of unity; and Rev. Vernon Graves, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, gave the prayer for the church.
Although the audience was viewing virtually, that didn’t hinder the program participants from experiencing the Holy Spirit or diminish the message for the event, organizers said. In spirit-filled words and prayers, several of the ministers emphasized the importance of prayer during this crucial time.
“In times like these, we need to pray,” McDonald said.
Cooley said there’s a “need for peace in the world today.”
“We are living in some dangerous times. There is a lack of love,” Ward said. “We ask God to restore love into the heart of America.”
James said it’s important for all segments of the community to work together to bring about unity. He said the committee has been concentrating on unity for the past several years because the group realizes this: “It’s going to take all of us working together to make a difference.”
Holloway said it’s important to remember that “even in these dark times in our lives, we can still have joy.”
Toy Watts commended the group for “always including education in your celebration.” She said this is a tough time for all in education. “We pray for healthy bodies, healthy hearts and healthy minds.”
King is known for employing strategies of moral persuasion and non-violent protest to bring about social justice for African Americans during the modern civil rights movement.
The local committee each year plans a series of events to involve the community and residents of all ages in recognizing the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while also encouraging residents to participate in their community and their future, James said.
Those providing music for the program inspired the crowd. Local musician and soloist Debra Wilson wowed the crowd with her rendition of “Amazing Grace” and James sang “If I Can Just Make It In.” Other music was provided by Marundo Hubbard and McDonald served as the musician.
The group will continue to work toward safety and recognition during this pandemic, James said.
“We are learning to cope with the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic as we are working to continue to move forward and promote the young people of our community,” he said. “We, the members of the MLK Community Development Corporation, are working through the many restrictions and CDC guidelines as we focus on recognizing the achievements of Dr. King.”
For more information concerning the MLK Community Development Corporation, its scholarship efforts and community activities, call any member of the committee or Rev. Jerry James Sr. at 601-935-8976.
