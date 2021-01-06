The Mississippi Center for Justice has filed a lawsuit on behalf of University of Mississippi professor James M. Thomas against Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.
White issued a demand of $1,912 from Thomas after the latter participated in a two-day nationwide event called “Scholar Strike,” which was billed as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. White, who is from Sandersville, noted that any strike in the state is illegal, so he called on Ole Miss to recoup two days of pay and pushed for Thomas to get fired. The amount White demanded was partly the professor’s pay in addition to “interest and investigative costs.”
The complaint from MCJ raises a claim of defamation relating to White’s contention that Thomas violated Mississippi’s no-strike law. It also seeks a declaratory judgment from the court that Thomas did not violate that law. The suit was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court by attorneys Rob McDuff and Paloma Wu of MCJ.
According to the complaint, White “falsely accused Dr. Thomas of violating Mississippi’s law prohibiting certain public employee strikes and called on the University to terminate his employment as a result. The false statement was made by Mr. White in a letter to the Chancellor of the University, in a subsequent letter to Dr. Thomas himself, in at least one press release and in a number of interviews and other public statements.”
The lawsuit “seeks to hold Mr. White accountable under the law of defamation for this false statement. However, Dr. Thomas does not seek the payment of any taxpayer money. This defamation suit is brought against Mr. White in his individual capacity.
“If Mr. White is found to be liable for this false statement, the jury can decide whether he personally should pay any money. If the jury says he should pay one dollar, that is fine. If the jury orders payment of more money, that is fine too. But no taxpayer money will be paid to Dr. Thomas as a result of this lawsuit.”
White sent two agents to Thomas’ home in September and subpoenaed the university for some of his teaching-related documents. His actions were widely criticized in academic circles, with free-speech concerns being raised.
But White was steadfast, saying, “It’s simple — the taxpayers of Mississippi cannot pay someone when they did not provide the good or service they were hired to provide.”
Thomas’ attorney Rob McDuff said Thomas met his responsibilities as a teacher during the strike, Sept. 8-9, pointing out that during the pandemic, Thomas provided lesson plans and lectures in advance.
But White said his investigation showed the professor ignored emails from his students over the two days and that he did not teach three classes that were scheduled on the Scholar Strike days.
White noted that Thomas openly admitted his strike plans on social media when he urged other professors to "tell your students you're not working." Thomas also emailed students he did not plan to respond to emails or hold Zoom meetings, White noted.
“When Prof. Thomas realized he was going to be called on the carpet for not performing these duties, he attempted to explain by saying (on Twitter), ‘100 percent of my job requires time spent thinking ... If I’m thinking, I’m working.’" White wrote.
Such an explanation “doesn't cut it,” White said, adding that refusing to work means that a state employee should not be compensated, per Mississippi's constitution and law, which has strict laws against striking or promoting strikes.
