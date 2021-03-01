The three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners unanimously announced the launching of a comprehensive review of the Magnolia State’s public utility infrastructure in light of electrical grid shutdowns in other areas, such as Texas, and the lingering after-effects of the recent winter storm. The Commission’s review will begin immediately.
The Commissioners stated that their goal is to ensure that all reasonable steps be taken to protect the reliability of electric, gas, water and sewer service at all times. While Mississippi utilities are accustomed to extreme weather events such as hurricanes and tornadoes, winter storms are much rarer. The latest winter storm presented new challenges to Mississippi utilities that the Commission feels must be addressed immediately and forthrightly.
The Commissioners emphasized the fact that our state’s electric utilities performed well during recent unprecedented weather, even producing more electricity than needed on the coldest day of the year. Additionally, preparations were made in advance to secure resources to assess outages and begin the restoration of electrical service as soon as safely able to do so. Natural gas utilities avoided supply disruptions and kept supplies flowing to their customers.
However, the Commission said, these facts do not negate the responsibility of state regulators to ensure that utilities are doing all they can ensure its systems are resilient, services are reliable and that Mississippians avoid experiencing large-area outages that take a long time to recover from.
“Grid resiliency and reliability is an incredibly important issue and we must maintain a proactive approach to protect our systems and infrastructure,” Chairman Dane Maxwell said. “The extreme winter weather last week brought to light many issues throughout the region that must be addressed to ensure forced outages on a massive scale do not happen here in Mississippi like we saw in other parts of the country.”
