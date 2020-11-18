On Saturday, the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club’s Free State chapter hosted an appreciation breakfast for local first-responders. The Punishers LEMC is made up of active and prior-service police, military, firefighters and a select few like-minded individuals.
“As most of us have been in service in different capacities as first-responders for years, we know how hard the average day can be, and we know how something as simple as a free meal can seem to ‘lighten the load,’ if even just for a few minutes,” said Thomas “Big Tiny” Mozingo, president of the Free State chapter. “We just wanted to show all our local first-responders that we are extremely thankful for all they do.”
The group served breakfast to approximately 100 first-responders, including emergency room staff at South Central Regional Medical Center who are on the front line fighting COVID-19.
Mozingo thanked Petey Barnett with Southern Hospitality Catering, Masonic Lodge No. 414 and support club the Guardian Belles LERC for their help.
