The Mississippi State Department of Health Radon Program is partnering with the Mississippi Public Library System to offer free radon home test kits as part of Radon Action Month.
Radon is an odorless, colorless gas and is the second leading cause of lung cancer. More than 20,000 Americans die of radon-related lung cancer each year, and radon causes up to 15 percent of lung cancers worldwide.
Radon is a radioactive gas found in nature. Its source is natural uranium in the earth. Being a gas, radon moves upward from the soil and into the air, where it can enter and accumulate in homes. Uranium is found in most soils and in granite.
Test kits will be available Jan. 25-29, while supplies last, at these libraries that are closest to our area:
• Hattiesburg Public Library
• Poplarville Public Library
• Meridian-Lauderdale Public Library
For more information on radon exposure, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/radon.
