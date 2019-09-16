State appeals court upholds Williamson's ruling
The third time was not the charm for a convicted rapist and robber who continues to challenge the life sentence for the crimes he committed more than a quarter-century ago.
Charles Bester, 49, of Laurel filed his third petition for post-conviction relief, challenging the legality of his life sentence and the dismissal of his motion by Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson.
But the state Court of Appeals upheld Williamson’s ruling, writing, “We agree with the circuit court and find that Bester’s third (post-conviction relief) petition was properly dismissed.”
Writing the opinion for the high court, Justice Sean Tindell said that case law in the state allows for “one bite at the apple when requesting (post-conviction relief)” and that Bester’s third petition was “an attempt to relitigate issues already decided by the Supreme Court.” The justices unanimously agreed, “We agree with the circuit court’s denial.”
Three years ago, the state Supreme Court voted 5-3 to deny Bester’s request. Then two years ago, the state Court of Appeals voted 6-4 to uphold earlier rulings of former Judge Billy Joe Landrum in Jones County Circuit Court. Landrum denied Bester’s previous motions for post-conviction relief and was presiding when Bester pleaded guilty.
Bester pleaded guilty to forcible rape and robbery of the same woman in January 1992, and Landrum approved the plea agreement in August 1992 in which Bester was sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the rape and seven years for the robbery. Bester was represented by then-public defenders Gene Clark and David Ratcliff.
When defendants agree to a plea deal, they are told repeatedly in open court that they give up their right to a jury trial and can’t appeal their sentences, and they sign documents that show they agree to those terms.
But in 2006, Bester filed a motion to “correct his sentence,” claiming that he “had the right to testify or not to testify” and “to be informed of the maximum and minimum penalties of the alleged crimes.” He said if the circuit court had informed him of those rights, he would not have entered a plea of guilty.
That motion was dismissed because Bester didn’t prove why his case should be an exception to the law about sentence agreements and time restrictions. Convicts have three years after their court date to file motions for post-conviction relief. Bester filed another motion in 2012, claiming that a life sentence has to be imposed by a jury, according to statute, and he was “laboring under a sentence of life, of which the (circuit) judge had no authority to impose.”
Bester’s claim that the trial judge was powerless to impose a life sentence without the recommendation of a jury was denied again by the state’s highest court.
Justice Ann Lamar cited Mississippi Code in the majority opinion: “The statute’s plain language authorizes a trial judge to sentence a defendant to imprisonment ‘for any term as the court, in its discretion, may determine.’ As such, Bester’s sentence is not illegal.”
She acknowledged that the high court had previously interpreted state statute to prohibit a judge from sentencing a defendant to life imprisonment without a jury recommendation, but that was an ‘incorrect interpretation,” Lamar wrote. Justices Jess Dickinson, Michael Randolph, Josiah Coleman and Dawn Beam joined the majority opinion.
Justices James Kitchens and Leslie King wrote dissenting opinions that were joined by then-Chief Justice Bill Waller.
“Charles Bester was sentenced to, and is serving, an illegal sentence that the trial court lacked the authority to impose upon him,” Kitchens wrote, noting the language in the statute. “As troubled as this court may be by the statute’s perceived unconstitutional lenience in sentencing rapists and armed robbers, today the court itself acts unconstitutionally by overruling an interpretation of the statute that has been as consistently ratified by the legislature as it has been consistently applies by this court.”
In 2014, Justice Larry Roberts, writing the majority opinion for the Court of Appeals, ruled that Bester could not “trifle with the circuit court and effectively renege on his plea agreement” after he voluntarily waived his right to a jury trial and agreed to the life sentence.
Roberts was joined by Justices Joseph Lee, Kenneth Griffis, Virginia Carl- ton, James Maxwell and Eugene Fair in the majority opinion.
Justice David Ishee wrote the dissenting opinion, agreeing with Bester that only a jury can give a life sentence for forcible rape.
“I would assert that the trial judge was without authority to sentence Bester to life in prison and, thus, Bester received an illegal sentence,” Ishee wrote. “Therefore, I would reverse and remand his case for resentencing.”
Ishee was joined by Tyree Irving, Donna Barnes and Ceola James in the dissenting opinion.
Bester has exhausted his appeals with state courts. Any future appeal would have to be filed with a federal court.
