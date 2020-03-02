LLT’s annual Kids’ Camp this summer will feature the classic musical “Willy Winka Jr.” The camp will run for a full week of workshops and rehearsals starting May 21, with a weekend of performances May 28-31.
Registration is open and will run until mid April or when all 100 slots are filled over the next month. Check the LLT website LaurelLittleTheatre.com for a link to full information and to complete the online registration.
This camp is for students that will be entering grades 1-10 next fall.
All registered campers will be in the show — and they can also audition for leading roles. Those auditions will be in April and the campers will be notified of those dates.
For more information, write to LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.