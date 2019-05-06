The Laurel-Jones County Relay For Life has raised a total of $83,726.60 so far, chairwoman Lisa Winpigler said. About two dozen teams participated last Saturday at the Laurel Sportsplex. A few of those were "ghost teams,” which did not have tent sites but raised money. There were six food vendors and jumps for the kids. Jones County's 2019 Distinguished Young Woman Anna Donald kicked off the entertainment and sang the national anthem. The JROTC from Laurel High School presented the colors and the drumline from LHS led the survivors' lap. Jones Onstage performed and Champagne Jam closed out the entertainment. Jim and Mallorie Rasberry and Josh Nowell were the emcees. There were 112 survivors at the survivors’ supper at The Gables on the Monday night prior to Relay. It is hosted every year by Laurel Cancer Care. Chairwoman Kelley McKee and her crew “do a fantastic job with that every year,” Winpigler said. “They take awesome care of our survivors!” Money was still being collected that will count toward this year's Relay. To donate, money can be turned in to Regina Evans only at Citizens
National Bank on 16th Avenue in Laurel
or go to www.relayforlife.org.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.