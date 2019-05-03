Tornado relief supplies delivered were delivered by Powers Fire & Rescue volunteers to North Morton Baptist Church and LifeSpring Church in tornado-ravaged Morton.
The Morton High School football team helped unload the supplies from the truck and trailer that Sheriff Alex Hodge and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office allowed volunteers to use to collect, store and deliver them. Bo and Beverly Burroughs with B&C Mobile Homes hosted the drive and their business served as a drop-off point.
Relief teams from the churches delivered the donated supplies door to door in hard-hit areas within 30 minutes of the volunteers’ delivery. Firefighters also handed out stuffed toy animals to kids they encountered in the hardest-hit tornado area on Dummy Line Road.
“Thanks to all who donated to help Scott County tornado victims,” Powers volunteer Lance Chancellor wrote. “You always amaze us with your generosity.”
— Story and photos by
Powers Fire & Rescue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.