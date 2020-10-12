Rep. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) spoke to the Military Officers Association of America on Thursday at the Laurel Country Club on actions taken by the Legislature during the 2020 session.
“When House Concurrent Resolution 69 was passed earlier in the session, the Legislature was given six days to meet and pass bills related to COVID-19 before Oct. 10,” she said, adding the remainder of federal CARES Act funds were appropriated.
The 2020 session was originally set to end on May 3, but after the global pandemic and resulting shutdowns, it became a nine-month session. The 2021 Legislative Session will convene in about three months.
The Military Officers Association of America is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. MMOA plays an active role in military personnel matters and especially proposed legislation affecting the career force, the retired community and veterans of the uniformed services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.