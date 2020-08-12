Robin Robinson of Laurel was sworn in Monday as the new state representative for House District 88, just as lawmakers were being called to reconvene at the Capitol on Monday afternoon. There’s speculation they could be called upon to override Gov. Tate Reeves’ veto of the Department of Education budget and other financial matters. Her husband Sam Britton held a Bible that her parents gave her when she was 13 as Speaker of the House Philip Gunn administered the oath of office. Robinson won a special election in June after Ramona Blackledge had to resign to continue drawing her state retirement. Candidates in special elections don’t run under party labels, but Robinson campaigned as a Republican and has said she will caucus with the majority party in the state House. She was a longtime executive at Sanderson Farms and her husband served as the Southern District Public Service Commissioner. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.