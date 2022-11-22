Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) has been appointed to the House Appropriations Committee by Speaker Philip Gunn.
Scoggin will fill the vacancy left by Rep. Jim Beckett, who resigned from his House seat in September when he was appointed executive director for the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.
“Over the seven years we have served together, Donnie has proven to be an innovative leader who brings a lot to the table,” Gunn said. “He will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Appropriations Committee, and I look forward to his insights and counsel during the 2023 appropriations process.”
Scoggin, a nurse practitioner and reserve deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, has served in the Legislature since 2017. He is currently the vice chairman of the Universities and Colleges Committee. In addition, he serves on the House Agriculture, County Affairs, Judiciary A, Judiciary En Banc, Public Health and Human Services committees.
