State Rep. Robin Robinson, R-Laurel, was the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Club of Laurel meeting at the Laurel Country Club. She updated Kiwanians on the recently completed Mississippi legislative session and legislation that was considered by the Mississippi House and Senate. She detailed the process of getting legislation introduced and considered by the House. The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the LCC. Prospective members are encouraged to visit and learn more about Kiwanis philanthropy efforts. From left, Kiwanian Albert Brown, Robinson and Kiwanian Scott Cooley.
(Photo submitted)
