The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents for help so first-responders can help them quicker in times of emergency.
“Please install reflective numbers and letters on your mailbox, mailbox post and even your home in order to make it easier and faster for emergency services agencies to find your home or business,” according to a message on the department’s Facebook page. “It is critical that reflective numbers and letters be placed on BOTH sides of your mailbox and mailbox post (or a stand-alone post) so that we can find you.
“The larger the numbers and letters, the better,” it concluded, specifying the 2-inch placards are the minimum size and and 3 inches is preferable.
“Precious time is lost during emergency responses trying to find the correct address” of incidents, the post continued. “Many retailers and organizations sell these reflective numbers and letters. It really can be a matter of life and death, so let’s all make a concerted effort to make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.