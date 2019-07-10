A tropical system moving west across the northern Gulf Coast may spread heavy rainfall over much of the area this weekend, especially southern portions, reported Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency.
There is “considerable uncertainty” on the exact areas that will be affected and rainfall amounts, he said, but this system “has the potential to produce high rainfall rates over long periods of time, which could easily cause flash-flooding regardless of ambient conditions.”
The Mississippi River continues to experience high stages and ongoing flooding. Expectations with this event could lead to further significant flooding issues, state weather officials said. In addition to river flooding, a real flooding from river backwater could be exacerbated depending on where the heavy rainfall eventually sets up.
Residents across Mississippi and Louisiana are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and weather developments, and be prepared to take protective actions if flooding develops.
