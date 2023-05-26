The Simply Southern Garden Club unveiled a new bench in front of Magnolia State Bank on Central Avenue in downtown Laurel. The club saw a need for a resting place in downtown, raised money to buy it and the City of Laurel installed the bench. Standing, from left, Tim Barksdale of the Laurel Parks and Recreation Department, Anita Gambrell, Melita Thorpe, Jan Cameron, Marky Charron, Barbara Rayburn, Sherry Buckhaults, Linda Anderson, Peggy O’Connell, Mayor Johnny Magee, Joanie Wehe and Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer. Seated, from left, Heather Brown and Jameson Buckley of Magnolia State Bank, Faye Britt and Susan Wehe. (Photo by Robert Clark)
