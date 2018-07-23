More than 400 runners beat the heat and several brought home trophies, but the big winner was the Mission At The Cross. The sixth annual Restoration Run raised more than $70,000 for the ministry that serves men who are suffering from addiction.
George Mendoza, in the 35-39 age group, outran a trio of teenagers who were on his tail to take the top prize, finishing the 5K run in 18 minutes, 57 seconds. Behind him in the 14-19 age group were Noah Pickering (19:24), Wayne Carter (20:31) and David White (21:23). Pickering was first in his age division.
Jennifer Patterson (40-44) was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 24:42.
Other men’s and women’s age-group winners and their times were: Stan Davis (40-44, 21:57), Michael McPhail (20-24, 22:27), Blake Remy (30-34, 23:06), Robert Pickeans (45-49, 23:34), Nicholas Jentsch (25-29, 24:18), April Shoffner (30-34, 25:25), Nestor Amzola (50-54, 25:25), Adam Wade (35-39, 25:30), Jason Crotwell (40-44, 25:51), Tori Easterling (40-44, 26:23), Stan Burton (60-64, 27:03), Landon Bush (0-13, 27:14), Emily Blackwell (20-24, 27:49), Roland Rhodes (55-59, 28:04), Christy Carr (45-49, 30:41), Melissa Hanberry (50-54, 31:33), Lynda Hardin (55-59, 32:29), Faith Gavin (14-19, 33:16), Bill Uline (70-plus, 35:58), Kristi Holifield (35-39, 39:05), Julie Abercrombie (65-69, 47:15), Sheri Adamson (70-plus, 47:42), Mary Riddle (0-13, 47:51).
The annual 5K run, and two-mile walk were renamed this year to “Restoration Run” by founders Richard and Gina Headrick “because that’s what the Mission At The Cross does through Jesus — restores these men to what God intended for them to be!” he said.
Organizers added, “Thank you to all our sponsors and participants, we cannot do it without you!”
(0) comments
