The Jones County Sheriff’s Department joined with volunteer firefighters from Sharon and Shady Grove in a birthday parade for Hoy Community resident Brendalyn Campbell on Tuesday evening. Family members and friends of the former school teacher, who was celebrating her 70th birthday, joined in to watch the drive-by parade of deputies and fire trucks. (Photo submitted)
