Pastor Ben B. James Jr. will be the guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Jones County Republican Women. The group will meet at a new time and location — 11 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84 West, Laurel).
James, who has pastored Southern Baptist churches in Alabama and Mississippi for 27 years, will deliver a Christmas message for the group. He is on the state Baptist Convention Board and has served as the Mississippi Senate Chaplain and Chairman of the Capitol Prayer and Ministry Foundation LLC. He is coordinator of Workforce Services under Dr. Jesse Smith at Jones College, pastor of Mount Sterling Baptist Church in Butler, Ala., and owns and operates James-Flynt Properties LLC family commercial real estate business on on Lake Serene in Hattiesburg.
Because of COVID restrictions, attendees must RSVP by calling or texting (601) 422-5888. The meeting room can accommodate the first 30 people that RSVP. Lunch is $15.
The Jones County Republican Women meet on the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.