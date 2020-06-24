Sandersville voters pick alderman
Robin Robinson won Tuesday’s runoff election for the District 88 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives following the resignation of Ramona Blackledge over legislative pay conflicting with her state retirement.
Robinson won the House District 88 election with 1,415 votes (65.5 percent) over Jason Dykes’ 42 votes (1.9 percent) and Michael Walker’s 703 votes (32.5 percent). Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Robinson gained a quick lead of 505 votes with seven precincts reporting at the outset.
“Our district is an extraordinary place to live, to work and to raise a family,” said Robinson, a Jones County native and former Sanderson Farms executive “It is an honor to represent you. Thank you for placing your confidence in me.
“Being an effective legislator involves listening to people, translating their concerns into workable solutions and building consensus to implement them. I cannot do this job without the involvement and openness of the people I will represent.”
At the end of January, less than a month into her term, Blackledge resigned from the House of Representatives, citing Speaker Philip Gunn’s stance on representatives not receiving legislative pay while taking state retirement pay from the Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS). Gunn said Blackledge, a former tax collector/assessor in Jones County, and three other first-term legislators would be “double-dipping” if they received pay from both House and PERS.
“I worked for over 40 years to get (that retirement pay),” Blackledge wrote of her resignation on social media. “It is my primary income.”
The runoff election was originally set for March 10 but was postponed to June 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandersville held its own runoff Board of Aldermen race with Darlene Hill, widow of former mayor Jimmy Hill, beating out Robby Scarborough, 53-40.
The results are unofficial until certified by the state.
