The Jones County Republican Women will host their monthly meeting at a new location and time next week. The GOP group will meet 11 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84 East).
Guest speakers will be Rep. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) and Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, an RSVP is required. The first 30 people to call or text (601) 422-5888 will have a place reserved. Lunch is $15.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
