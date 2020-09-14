State Rep. Robin Robinson will take the oath of office at 10 a.m. Friday at the Performing Arts Center at Northeast Jones High School. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn will administer the oath.
“It is an honor for us to have the Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, Philip Gunn, to come to Jones County for this event,” Robinson said. “It is important to have ceremonies such as this at Northeast Jones High School in order to give the students and the public an opportunity to attend. Ceremonies such as this remind all of us about the importance of the governmental process and our election process.”
Robinson was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives, District 88, in a special election in June. The seat was vacated by Ramona Blackledge, who defeated longtime Rep. Gary Staples to win the office. Blackledge, who had served as Jones County tax assessor for years, resigned from the position in order to maintain her state retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.