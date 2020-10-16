A single-vehicle rollover crash slowed traffic on Lyon Ranch Road in the Johnson Community Thursday evening. Just after 5 p.m., the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an overturned vehicle that had come to rest just off the roadside. The green Ford Expedition reportedly flipped when the driver had an epileptic seizure and passed out, officials said. A child accompanied the driver but only had a scrape on the elbow. The driver declined medical assistance after being checked by paramedics. EMServ, the Jones County Fire Council and the Johnson Volunteer Fire Department assisted the JCSD at the scene. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
