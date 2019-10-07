The Jones County Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host “A Night With Ron Polk” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Life Church on Highway 84 West in Laurel.
Polk is entering his 11th season as a volunteer assistant baseball coach at Alabama-Birmingham.
He served as head coach at Mississippi State for 29 seasons, leading the Bulldogs to the College World Series in 1979, 1981, 1985, 1990, 1997 and 2007. He had a record of 1,139-590 at MSU in 29 seasons.
He served as head coach at Georgia Southern from 1972-75, leading the Eagles to the CWS in 1973. He was also head coach at Georgia in 2000-2001, guiding UGA to the CWS in 2001.
Polk has an overall coaching record of 1,373-702-2 and is one of only three coaches to take three different schools to the CWS.
He is a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame and the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for students.
Dinner is included and sponsorships are also available.
For tickets or for more information, contact Jones County FCA Director Jacob Cunningham at 601-678-3229 or jcunningham@fca.org.
