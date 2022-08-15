The public is invited to attend the monthly meeting of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Jones County Rosin Heels, Camp 227, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Los Primos restaurant next to Hardee’s on 16th Avenue in Laurel.
This month’s speaker will be Mr Don Green, an SCV member and long-time reenactor. He will be speaking about the 3rd Miss. Infantry Regiment originally formed on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
