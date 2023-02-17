Rotary reaches rare air

The Laurel Rotary Club achieved a rare status by having 100 percent of its club membership recognized as Paul Harris Fellows. That honor is awarded to members who have contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation or had donations given in their honor. These funds are used by the Rotary Foundation to conduct service projects worldwide. From left, Rotary District Governor Mark DiBias, Laurel members Matt Owens, Dr. Toy Watts, Joe Cole, Alex Gullett, Thomas Rogers, club President Stone Thames, David Casey, Mallory Yoder, Ailrick Young, Shelley Jones, Joe Flick, Al Moore, Catherine Nowicki and foundation Chairman John Thaxton. (Photo submitted)
