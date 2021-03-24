The Laurel Rotary Club will host its annual spaghetti fundraiser on Saturday, April 10 at the Laurel YWCO on Oak Street. This year, it will be a take-out only lunch. Proceeds will be used for local scholarships and charitable organizations. The $6 tickets are available from Laurel Rotary members. Event chairman Risher Caves, left, is shown handing spaghetti tickets to Rotary member Philip Withrow. The Laurel Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Laurel Country Club.
