The need has always been there. This year, it happens to be greater. Traditionally, Salvation Army bell ringers would start ringing at the physical kettles starting after Thanksgiving, but they are starting earlier this year because of a greater need due to the coronavirus.
Bell ringers will begin ringing at the physical kettles throughout Laurel on Friday. Each kettle stand will have a contactless giving option through the charity's QR code. Laurel's digital kettle is live now. Donations can also be given at the register during checkout at local retailers.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has been in existence for more than 100 years, and neighbors in need depend on it all year long. Donating to kettles is going to look different this year, but the charity needs the public’s support more than ever. Donations provide more than just help for the holidays. Gifts provide toys for kids, shelter for the homeless, food for the hungry, services for the young and old, and countless other social service programs throughout the year.
Last year, the Laurel Salvation Army raised $87,000 during the kettle campaign. Those donations have enabled it to provide help and hope to the 3,142 people who were in need throughout the year with 21,302 meals and 11,409 nights of shelter. This year’s kettle goal is $90,000. It is a possibility that the charity won’t be able to provide the help that the community depends on if it falls short on the goal, organizers said.
Those who give join the #FightForGood and help create an opportunity for the people in the area who are experiencing poverty by donating to The Salvation Army. Visit SalvationArmyALMKettle.org to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign.
“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. Funds received this season make or break our ability to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are excited to kick off the Christmas season and look forward to your support in helping us reach our goal of $90,000 to make this year a success for our neighbors in need,” said Maj. Raymond Pruitt, The Salvation Army of Laurel corps officer.
To support The Salvation Army of Laurel, click here.
For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Laurel, contact Pruitt at 601-428-4232.
