The Salvation Army is looking for the community’s help again this year.
Last year, the community assisted in giving food, toys, clothing and gifts to more than 1,400 people. This year, the need is even greater in the six counties the Salvation Army in Laurel serves — Jones, Jasper, Clarke, Simpson, Smith and Wayne.
The following are ways you can help:
• Stand at a Red Kettle
• Adopt an angel
• Conduct a food and/or toy drive
• Put an angel tree in your church or business
More information is available by calling 601-428-4232 or emailing to Maj. Crystal Pruitt at crystal.pruitt@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Angel Tree applications
Families needing assistance this Christmas with gifts for children can apply with the Salvation Army through Oct. 31.
The Angel Tree program is open to families with children ages 10 and younger. Bring a photo ID, proof of residency, proof of income for everyone in the household and proof of major expenses such as rent, utilities, car payments, credit card bills, etc., and the children’s birth certificates to the Salvation Army at 205 N. 13th Ave. in Laurel. Applications also can be made online at www.saangeltree.org.
The Angel Tree also is available for seniors ages 55 and older. Apply in person on any Friday from 10 a.m. until noon through October.
For more information, call 601-428-4232.
