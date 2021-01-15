Being a Man-Thing, I’ll freely admit that shopping ain’t really my thing.
There are a few exceptions. I can wander around in a Bass Pro Shop, Academy Outdoors or Lowe’s for a long time — maybe 15 or 20 whole minutes!
I like food a lot (see protruding belly fat), therefore I like looking around in grocery stores. Locally, my favorites list includes Corner Market, Grocery Depot, Piggly Wiggly, Kroger, Ramey’s, Norman’s and Walmart. When they were alive and well, I liked Jitney Jungle and Winn-Dixie.
Those who know me have probably heard of my affinity for Publix, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based chain of grocery stores. Its nearest location to Laurel until recently was in west Mobile, about 107 miles away from Laurel. Reaching that particular location required enduring tons of traffic and stop lights, and having a lot of patience.
A couple of years ago, we learned that Saraland, Ala. (just north of Mobile) would be getting a new Publix. I consider Saraland a suburb of Laurel, a mere 103 miles away. Getting to Saraland from Laurel via highways 84, 45 and 158 is a relatively low-stress endeavor, with a minimum of traffic and hardly any stop lights.
We were excited about the news and kept checking on the Publix/Saraland progress. Finally, it was announced that the grand opening for Publix at Saraland Crossing was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 at 7 a.m. I immediately submitted a request, and received approval for, one day of vacation.
On Tuesday night, we filled up the car with gas and packed it with our travel junk. We set the alarm for 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday. We were on the road by 4:30 and arrived at Saraland Crossing at 6:20 in the morning. We were the first customers in line!
For some reason (good looks, maybe?), we were selected to be interviewed by Chad Petri of Mobile’s WKRG-TV. Chad was surprised to learn that we drove 103 miles for the grand opening. Believe it or not, me and my strong neutral accent made the news. The interview can be found on YouTube via Google search: Step 1.) Type “Publix Opens in Saraland” … several videos will pop up.; Step 2.) Select the video where officials are shown cutting the ribbon; Step 3.) Redneck Clark’s interview is about 50 seconds into the video.
To see Redneck Clark’s Pretty Little Wife (PLW), go back to the search results and select the video that shows customers flooding into the store. PLW is shown walking around the bakery about 4 minutes, 19 seconds into the show.
As we shopped and browsed among the perfectly stocked shelves and friendly employees, we were asked more than once, “Are y’all the couple that drove 103 miles for the grand opening?” We proudly answered, “Yes,” and chuckled every time.
During the interview, I stated that the “Italian Five Grain Bread” was worth driving 100 miles for. Beth, the bakery manager, heard about this, flagged us down and gave us three complimentary loaves!
That was a real good day. I now weigh 10 more pounds than I did!
When you visit Publix in Saraland, tell Beth and Jennifer that the Laurel couple sent you … and safe travels!
Mark Clark lives in Laurel. Feedback or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia, Laurel, MS 39440.
