A save our children candle-light march will be tonight (Saturday) at 7 beginning in the parking lot near JCPenney at Sawmill Square Mall.
The march is aimed at bringing awareness to the scourge of human trafficking, especially the trafficking of children.
Statistics show that more than 50 percent of all human trafficking victims are children. In addition, a minor is sexually abused in the United State every 30 seconds and children are sold into the sex slavery trade 10 to 15 times per day.
Use the hashtag #mississippimarch or #seeusnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.