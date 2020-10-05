Downtown Laurel is alive with colorful, creative scarecrows that depict well-known Mississippians, and the best of the best have been selected. The winner of the 2020 Laurel Main Street Scarecrow Invasion is Peddler’s Junktion, above. Second place went to Shug’s, below left, and third went to Knight Butcher. Honorable mentions were Bella Bella, Lee’s Tea and Coffee, Southern Antiques and Rusty Chandelier. Businesses, non-profit organizations, schools, civic groups, families and individuals were invited to design and display their own scarecrows. This year’s theme is Famous Mississippi: Persons, Places and Things. (Submitted photos)
