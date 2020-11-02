Chute, they know how to handle a Halloween pandemic on 6th Avenue. Some residents on the popular trick-or-treating street set up long tubes from their porch down to the sidewalk to send candy to the kids without having to make direct contact with them. Only about half of the residents along the historic avenue participated, but many who did pulled out all the stops — and there were lines leading up to them at times. There were plenty of masks of the fun and scary variety, and there were plenty of the protective variety, too.
(Photos by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
