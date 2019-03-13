Tickets are on sale now for the annual Art of Healing, sponsored by South Central Regional Medical Center.
The event is scheduled for March 23 at 7 p.m. at The Gables on Bush Dairy Road. Cost is $45 per ticket and proceeds go to help South Central Regional Medical Center provide free screenings for all sorts of awful ailments.
There will be a live and silent auction and music will be provided by Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster.
Purchase tickets online at scrmc.com or by calling 601-399-0503.
