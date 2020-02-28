South Central Regional Medical Center will host its diabetes support group meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at South Central Place on Highway 15 North. The event is titled: Diabetes and medication management
South Central Regional Medical Center Pharmacist Roy Arnold will discuss the importance of specific diabetic medications.
While making lifestyle changes can go a long way in managing diabetes, as well as related conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, your doctor may prescribe medications depending on your health needs. Your diabetes treatment plan may include insulin, oral diabetes medication or a combination approach, as determined by your doctor. In some cases, patients may require multiple-drug therapy if they have additional cardiovascular risk factors with diabetes. Proper use of your medication plan is very important.
South Central Diabetes Support Group is a monthly meeting offered to educate and support individuals with diabetes and caregivers of people who are diabetic. The meetings are on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at South Central Place.
For more, call 601-426-4934 or visit scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.