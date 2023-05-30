scrmc caring teens

Jahzaria Bayless, left, and Chloe Mouannes

South Central Regional Medical Center is recognizing two of its Caring Teen volunteers who donated more than 100 hours of service during the 2022-23 year — Chloe Mouannes of Laurel Christian School and Jahzaria Bayless of Heidelberg High School.

SCRMC’s Caring Teen Volunteer Program is designed to encourage teens in our community to join the volunteer team while learning about the various roles in healthcare and earning community service hours.

