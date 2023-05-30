South Central Regional Medical Center is recognizing two of its Caring Teen volunteers who donated more than 100 hours of service during the 2022-23 year — Chloe Mouannes of Laurel Christian School and Jahzaria Bayless of Heidelberg High School.
SCRMC’s Caring Teen Volunteer Program is designed to encourage teens in our community to join the volunteer team while learning about the various roles in healthcare and earning community service hours.
The program was started at SCRMC in 2018 in conjunction with its adult program. It is open to local teens, ages 16 to 18. Along with providing volunteer opportunities, participants are able to observe and develop new skills, network with medical professionals, become educated on the various careers available within the healthcare field and make new friends.
Mouannes graduated from LCS with honors in May. She is the recipient of several scholarships, including Junior Auxiliary Scholarship, Kiwanis Scholarship and a substantial scholarship from William Carey University.
She volunteered on the Medical-Surgical Floor at SCRMC, Human Resources and other special projects within the medical center.
“Volunteering expanded my knowledge about healthcare in a hospital environment, and I enjoyed interacting with the staff,” she said. “This opportunity helped me decide on plans after high school.”
Mouannes plans to attend William Carey and major in biology. Her goal is to become a dermatologist or neurologist. She hopes to attend Tulane University.
During her summer break, she will travel to Lebanon to visit family and visit the American University there. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Wassem Mouannes of Laurel.
Bayless was valedictorian of the 2022-23 graduating class of Heidelberg High. She is STAR Student, a Mississippi Scholar, Mississippi-Tech Master Scholar and received the Outstanding Minority Student Award. She is the recipient of numerous college scholarships. She also participated in FBLA, Beta Club and Student Council.
She volunteered in South Central’s Food Services Department and Pediatric Speech Rehabilitation Department.
“Volunteering helped me to improve my problem-solving skills,” she said. “I observed the staff working with the patients to meet their individual needs. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a volunteer and understood how important each person’s role is as they all work together to take care of so many different patients with many different needs.”
Bayless will attend the University of Southern Mississippi, focusing on the bio-medical sciences. She hopes to attend medical school to pursue per goal to become a medical oncologist. She had several family members who suffered with cancer and she wants to make a difference in helping those who have this disease.
She is the daughter of Marquita Love Pickens of Heidelberg.
Volunteering makes an immeasurable difference in the lives of others, proponents of the program say. Volunteering for SCRMC offers many opportunities of service for individuals, ages 16 years old and up. To apply, visit scrmc.com/community/volunteers, email bsmith@scrmc.com or call 601-426-4704 today.
