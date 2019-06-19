South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence.
Leaders, physicians and clinicians from South Central Regional Medical Center gathered to celebrate the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award, which was given to South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. The award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, the former chief medical officer for healogics.
The Wound Care Center at South Central was among a group of facilities that achieved the highest patient satisfaction and healing rates for a minimum of two consecutive years. This is the second year that the center has achieved the Center of Excellence award from Healogics. Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
“The mission of our facility is to be wound-healing experts; driving wound science, healing and prevention forward to help heal wounds and change lives,” said program director of South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Deborah Myrick. “We are committed to advancing wound healing with our patients and in our community. Being named a Center of Excellence for Wound Care for a second year in a row is an honor and truly shows the dedication of our staff.”
South Central Wound Care is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Dr. Stacy Street, who has served as medical director of South Central Wound Care, said, “We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options. We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care, and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”
In the coming weeks, Street will be relocating to join her husband Scott, who works in Virginia. Stacy Street will transition care to a new physician for the center. South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is pleased to announce Rebecca Roberts, DO, will serve as Healogics specialty physician for the facility. Roberts began her role with South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine on June 3. She was formerly on staff at SCRMC as an obstetrician and gynecologist at OB-GYN Group of Laurel.
“The team at South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is exceptional,” Roberts said. “The facility has earned consecutive awards for their excellent healing rates and patient satisfaction. I look forward to working with them to continue to provide excellent care to our community.”
For more information about South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center, please call 601-426-4739. The Wound Care Center is located at 1220 Jefferson St. in Laurel on the ground floor of South Central Regional Medical Center.
