When a person experiences a fall or has a fear of falling, it can diminish their ability to lead a full and independent life. Each year, 1 in every 4 older adults suffers a fall. Falling is not a part of normal aging and there are ways to reduce the risk of falling. South Central Regional Medical Center invites you to attend a lunch and learn on Friday, Oct. 4, to learn more about maintaining your balance with Dan Diers, DPT, physical therapist.
The event will be at South Central Place in Laurel, 2260 Highway 15 North, at noon. Lunch will be served and includes beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, baby carrots, homemade rolls, lemon icebox pie and beverages.
Registration is $8.50 and is required by Oct. 1. To register, call 601-399-0506 or email kvanderslice@scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.