Lactation consultants are professional breastfeeding specialists trained to teach mothers how to feed their baby. They help women experiencing breastfeeding problems, such as latching difficulties, painful nursing and low milk production. A lactation consultant also helps babies who are not gaining enough weight. South Central Regional Medical Center is proud to offer a certified lactation consultant for families in the area.
Ashley Floyd, WHNP, CLC, is a certified lactation consultant and nurse practitioner at Ellisville OB-GYN Clinic. Floyd provides lactation services in addition to providing women’s healthcare services. Ashley completed a training course with the Academy of Lactation Policy and Practice to gain accreditation as a CLC.
A lactation consultant has the knowledge and competency to provide breastfeeding counseling and management support to families who are thinking about breastfeeding or who have questions or problems during the course of breastfeeding and lactation. Consultants are dedicated to promoting, protecting, and supporting breastfeeding mothers and families.
“As a lactation consultant, I help women meet their breastfeeding goals,” Floyd said. “Whether they are stay at home moms, returning to work or school, we work together to ensure they have the tools they need to be successful. I am familiar with breastfeeding equipment, like breast pumps, and give breastfeeding moms tips on how to safely store expressed breast milk.”
Research has shown that exclusive breastfeeding leads to better health and outcomes for both mothers and infants. However, it is very common for new mothers to encounter breastfeeding issues after discharge from the hospital with their new infants. South Central Regional Medical Center is excited to offer lactation counseling services and provide a resource to mothers and their families when problems or issues arise.
Floyd will be available for prenatal counseling and education on breastfeeding, as well as for lactation follow up after discharge from the hospital.
To learn more, or to schedule an appointment with our lactation consultant, please call 601-477-2226. The facility provides complete healthcare for women including comprehensive female care, complete obstetric care, da Vinci robotics gynecological surgical services, pregnancy and childbirth care, PMS treatment, urinary incontinence, menopause and osteoporosis. Ellisville OB-GYN Clinic is located at 1203 Avenue B in Ellisville and open five days a week.
Circumstances when it is helpful to contact a Lactation Consultant:
Frustrations, Questions and Doubts and Need Encouragement:
Lactation Consultants have seen and heard it all – and many are moms themselves, so they can field any questions you throw at them. All Certified Lactation Consultants have been through training and have many hours of practical, clinical experience with moms and babies. Sometimes all you may need is an experienced, patient cheerleader by your side to help you overcome whatever hurdle you are facing in your breastfeeding journey.
Your Baby is Not Gaining Weight:
It is completely normal for babies to lose a few ounces after birth, but if your pediatrician is noticing a more alarming weight loss, it may be time to work with a Lactation Consultant. The consultant can help pinpoint the problem and offer a solution – whether it is an issue with low milk supply (uncommon) or a latching problem.
Your Breasts or Nipples Hurt:
There are a few reasons why you might experience pain while breastfeeding: mastitis, engorgement, plugged ducts or cracked nipples. An experienced Lactation Consultant will be able to assess and recommend a treatment plan to deal with these painful conditions safely without disrupting your breastfeeding routine.
Your Baby has Special Needs:
If you have a baby with conditions such as cleft palate or Down Syndrome, you can still feed them your breast milk! It may just take a bit more effort to work through the challenges your little one faces. There are products that your Lactation Consultant can find and instruct you to use that can help you achieve this goal.
You have Twins, Triplets or More:
You have a lot to think about when expecting multiples; contacting a Lactation Consultant should be one of them! Before the babies are born, she can help you prepare for what you will face when breastfeeding multiples. After your babies arrive, she can assist with showing you the correct way to support and feed two babies at once, and check to make sure your supply is keeping up with their nutritional needs.
Do not feel like you have to struggle through your breastfeeding challenges by yourself. Lactation Consultants exist to give you advice and instruction that will help you and baby continue to breastfeed successfully!
