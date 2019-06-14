The South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at South Central Regional Medical Center is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds.
The sixth annual Wound Care Awareness Week was June 3-7 and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation recognizing it as such.
South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine, a member of the Healogics network, was recently designated as a Center of Excellence for healing rates and patient satisfaction.
Patients Steve King, 61, of Laurel and Joan Drinkwine, 70, of Stringer agree with that.
“I’ve come such a long way,” said King, who suffers from chronic vascular disease and diabetes. “You get to know all of the staff. They’re like family.”
Drinkwine, who has been a patient there for only a month with an ulcer on her leg, also complimented the staff.
“Dr. (Stacy) Street is fantastic,” she said. “They’re doing wonders … and I’m not having to drive to Jackson any more.”
The center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds. South Central Regional Medical Center dedicated the week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions.
It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and the incidents are rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.
“We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options,” said Deborah Myrick, director of Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center. “We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care, and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”
South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers the following services: debridement, total contact casting, wound-dressing applications, skin subs, vascular testing, diabetic foot screenings, diabetic foot care, nutrition counseling, smoking cessation counseling, negative pressure wound therapy, compression wraps, burn management, diagnostic testing, radiation injury and osteoradialnechrosis.
Anyone who is suffering from a wound that will not heal should call 601-426-4739 to make an appointment at South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine, which is located on the ground floor at SCRMC. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.