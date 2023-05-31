gibbes

A Laurel native who was born at South Central Regional Medical Center will lead the hospital permanently after being chosen by the board of trustees.

Gregg Gibbes, who most recently served as CEO and administrator of Covington County Hospital, will replace longtime CEO and President Doug Higgingbotham, who retired on May 24. Gibbes also served as CEO and administrator at Magee General and Simpson General hospitals.

