A Laurel native who was born at South Central Regional Medical Center will lead the hospital permanently after being chosen by the board of trustees.
Gregg Gibbes, who most recently served as CEO and administrator of Covington County Hospital, will replace longtime CEO and President Doug Higgingbotham, who retired on May 24. Gibbes also served as CEO and administrator at Magee General and Simpson General hospitals.
Gibbes was among 60 candidates who applied for the position and seven who interviewed, hospital officials wrote in a letter to staff. Dr. Mark Horne, who served as chief medical officer for SCRMC, has been the interim CEO since being selected by the board in April.
Gibbes is slated to take over the leadership role in full in July, according to the announcement.
Gibbes was raised in Laurel and began his health-care career at South Central.
(0) comments
