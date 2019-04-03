The Vein Center of South Central Regional Medical Center and Dr. Hossein Nasajpour will have a free vein screening on Thursday, April 11, from 3-5 p.m. The center is located at 1410 Jefferson St. in Laurel.
There is no charge for an appointment, however an appointment time is required. To schedule an appointment time, call 601-649-5931.
The screening provided by The Vein Center of South Central Mississippi is free and typically takes 2-3 minutes per participant. The process includes:
• Brief (5 minute) educational presentation about venous disease by the surgeon.
• Simple screening ultrasound scan to evaluate critical vein function.
• Lower extremity inspection for signs of chronic venous disease.
Up to 35 percent of adults have leg veins that do not work properly. Risk factors include age, family history, obesity, jobs that require long periods of sitting or standing, gender (more common among females) and pregnancy. Symptoms caused by venous insufficiency and varicose veins include aching legs, leg fatigue, throbbing, swelling and leg heaviness. Many people find they need to elevate their legs to relieve these symptoms.
“Without treatment, those with the disease may experience progressive symptoms that can be debilitating and significantly impact quality of life,” Nasajpour said. “We are able to pinpoint trouble spots within the deeper veins through ultrasound technology then provide a long-term fix with a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. This helps resolve problems and prevents others from developing.”
