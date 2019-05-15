In 2018, South Central Regional Medical Center began a teen volunteer program in conjunction with its adult program. The Caring Teen Volunteer Program is open to local teenagers ages 16 to 18.
Along with providing volunteer opportunities, the teens are able to observe and develop new skills, network with medical professionals, become educated on the various careers available within the healthcare field and make new friends.
South Central Regional Medical Center recognizes Lexi Chandler, a senior at West Jones High School, and Elizabeth Sullivan, a senior at Laurel Christian School, who donated more than 100 hours of service during the 2018-19 year.
Lexi served in the Pre-Operative Surgery Department.
She will graduate from West Jones on Friday. She plans to attend Jones College in the fall and major in nursing.
Elizabeth is a graduate of Laurel Christian School. She plans to attend Auburn University in the fall and major in chemical engineering.
SCRMC’s Caring Teen Volunteer Program is designed to encourage teens in the community to join the volunteer team while learning about the various roles in healthcare and earning community service hours.
To apply, visit scrmc.com/community/volunteers, email bsmith@scrmc.com or call 601-426-4704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.